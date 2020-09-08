Potash Fertilizers Market To Reach USD 31.81 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the Potash Fertilizers market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Potash Fertilizers Market is expected to reach USD 31.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for potash fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

The growing trend of global population indicates an increasing demand for food, and in turn, would drive the demand for potash for the production of fertilizers. Potash comprise soluble potassium, which is a vital constituent in agricultural fertilizer. Potash fertilizer is beneficial in providing proper plant maturation by promoting disease resistance, root strength, and yield rates, among others. Additionally, potash helps in the development of a better yield by enhancing the texture, color, and flavor.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3494

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the potash fertilizer industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The lack of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Lack of free movement of the labor force required for the application of fertilizers in the agricultural fields is lacking, thereby hindering the growth of the market in the COVID-19 pandemic. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, potassium chloride contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Potassium chloride contains a high proportion of potassium, which is beneficial in promoting healthy plant growth and imparting disease resistance. Further, it helps in providing strength to stem and formation of fruits.

By mode of application, foliar is likely to grow at a significant rate of 3.8% in the forecast period. Foliar potash spray is considered advantageous in the case of plants that are deficient of vital nutrients. Foliar plant spray comprises the application of fertilizer directly to the leaves of a plant rather than the soil.

By crop type, cereals & grains held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.2% in the forecast period. An increase in population and the resulting rise in demand for food materials has resulted in an increase in the demand for potash to improve crop production, thus increasing the demand for fertilizers worldwide.

Europe potash fertilizers market is likely to grow at a rate of 3.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Also, there is an increased usage of potash fertilizers in Europe for better cereal crop yield.

Key participants include The Mosaic Company, Helm AG, Agrium Inc., JSC Belaruskali, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Eurochem Group AG, Borealis AG, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Yara International ASA, and Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), among others.

In February 2020, Gensource made an announcement about the inclusion of HELM AG and HELM Fertilizer Corp (North American subsidiary of HELM AG) as its Tugaske Project's offtake partner.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potash-fertilizers-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global potash fertilizers market on the basis of product type, mode of application, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Nitrate

Sulfate of Potash

Mode of Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Foliar

Broadcasting

Fertigation

Crop Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3494

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Bromacil Market : Bromacil is a compound that is widely used as an herbicide. It is widely used to eradicated brush and weed growth in non-crop areas. Lithium and Bromacil salts are both used for this purpose. This compound is extensively used in selective crops like citrus fruits and pineapple.

Metominostrobin Market : This is a fungicide that has been discovered only two and a half decades back in 1996 and is commonly used in the farming business under the name ‘strobilurins.’ It is popularly used to prevent and restrict fungal attacks on rice, soya beans, wheat, kidney beans, cotton, and corn.

Fertilizer Additives Market : The Fertilizer Additives market is noticing the increase in the demand for agricultural commodities and adapting R&D frequently in fertilizer manufacturing technology. Due to the modification of technology and the increase in the understanding, application, and handling of fertilizers are becoming easier nowadays.

Biological Organic Fertilizer Market : This industry is comparatively new and has achieved a substantial section of the agricultural market. According to our analysts, the expected CAGR of the Biological Organic Fertilizers market by the end of the year 2027 is more than 14%.

Gibberellins Market : Gibberellin, a kind of phytohormone, is beneficial in regulating plant growth and development. The product finds usage to end dormancy of seeds, and this state of dormancy must be broken to enable the germination of seeds. Fruit and vegetables are significant components in providing a healthy diet to people across the globe, and their sufficient consumption on a daily basis may be beneficial in the prevention of major diseases, including certain types of cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

Biochar Market : Escalating demand for biochar as livestock feed is likely to drive the growth of the market. Methane produced from the ruminants of the animals is considered a significant reason for greenhouse gas emission, and therefore, has garnered the attention of researchers to find ways to mitigate its formation.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs