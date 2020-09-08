Be Prepared: SR 520 closing Sept. 12-13 weekend

Steve Peer, communications, 425-301-2023

Highway will close between Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Ave NE on the Eastside; 520 bridge trail will also close

SEATTLE – Travelers should plan ahead for a full closure in both directions of State Route 520 across Lake Washington during the Sept. 12-13 weekend, including finding alternate routes or delaying trips.

The weekend closure is needed to shift eastbound on-ramps in the Montlake neighborhood, replace a damaged overhead sign structure on the floating bridge, refresh striping and realign the westbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.

Once the road reopens on Monday morning, Sept. 14, drivers should stay alert for altered SR 520 on- and off-ramp connections in Seattle, larger work zones and refreshed striping in the area. The construction work zones are needed to keep workers safe while building support piers for a large, transit-friendly lid over SR 520 in Seattle.

This work is part of the $455 million SR 520 Montlake Project to construct new eastbound lanes between Montlake Boulevard and the new floating bridge, as well as adding a new Montlake community-connecting lid and transit hub, an improved Montlake Boulevard interchange and a bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 520.

During the weekend closure, drivers planning to cross the lake should take alternate routes or consider delaying their trips.

Closure details

From 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, to 5 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, crews will close:

SR 520 in both directions between Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

All associated SR 520 on- and off-ramps between Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

The SR 520 Trail between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle and Evergreen Point Road in Medina.

SR 520 will remain open between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard. A section of the SR 520 trail that travels under SR 520 between the Shelby-Hamlin neighborhood and Lake Washington Boulevard will close intermittently throughout the weekend closure.

Keeping travelers informed Get the most up-to-date information on closures by visiting the SR 520 Construction Corner.

Other resources to stay informed: