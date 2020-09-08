Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Adamas to Present at Upcoming HC Wainwright Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15th at 12:30 pm Eastern Time (9:30 am Pacific). 

The presentation will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. In 2018, Adamas successfully launched GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. GOCOVRI is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President of Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com

