Peloton Interactive, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Session on September 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be hosting a Virtual Investor and Analyst Session on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Management’s presentation will begin at 1:00 PM ET and will be followed by a Q/A session. The event is expected to conclude by approximately 3:00 PM ET.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com. An online archive will be available following the presentation at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

About Peloton

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 2.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Stabler
investor@onepeloton.com

