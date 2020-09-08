Pacific Ethanol to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of high quality alcohol products and low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States, announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The event is being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.



Management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 14th at 12:00 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on September 15th.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be available on the Investors section of Pacific Ethanol’s website at www.pacificethanol.com for a period of 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of high quality alcohol products and low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates seven production facilities in California, Idaho, Illinois and Oregon. The plants have a combined production capacity of 450 million gallons per year, and produce over two million tons per year of co-products – on a dry matter basis – such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2, based on historical volumes. Pacific Ethanol markets and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, high-quality alcohol products and co-products domestically and internationally. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all ethanol and high-quality alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol’s plants as well as for third parties. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.