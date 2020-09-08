Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,319 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Ethanol to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of high quality alcohol products and low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States, announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The event is being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

Management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 14th at 12:00 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on September 15th.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be available on the Investors section of Pacific Ethanol’s website at www.pacificethanol.com for a period of 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of high quality alcohol products and low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates seven production facilities in California, Idaho, Illinois and Oregon. The plants have a combined production capacity of 450 million gallons per year, and produce over two million tons per year of co-products – on a dry matter basis – such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2, based on historical volumes. Pacific Ethanol markets and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, high-quality alcohol products and co-products domestically and internationally. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all ethanol and high-quality alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol’s plants as well as for third parties. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.

Company IR Contact: IR Agency Contact: Media Contact:
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Moriah Shilton Paul Koehler
916-403-2755 LHA Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com 415-433-3777 916-403-2790
  paulk@pacificethanol.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pacific Ethanol to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.