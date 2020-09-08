HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Present Corporate Overview at Fall Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference and at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:



H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:

Time:

Webcast: Tuesday, September 15th

3:00 pm Eastern Time

No Webcast

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Time:

Webcast: Wednesday, September 16th

10:00 am Eastern Time

Click here for link



About HTG

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

