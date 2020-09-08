DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published September 8, 2020)

Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 10 Firearms and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 10. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunter choice, managed, intensive or unlimited antlerless designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 10.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer and in the 2020 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.

Youth Waterfowl Weekend is Sept. 12-13 During the Youth Waterfowl Hunt, youth hunters get their own two-day opportunity to learn how to hunt waterfowl this weekend with an adult who is not hunting.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, waterfowl hunters age 17 and younger, when accompanied by a nonhunting adult age 18 and older, may take ducks, geese, mergansers, coots and moorhens from a half hour before sunrise to sunset. Bag limits are the same as the regular duck and September goose seasons.

Hunters ages 13 to 17 must have a firearms safety certificate or apprentice hunter validation in their possession. Youth hunters age 16 and 17 must have a Federal Duck Stamp and a youth small game license. All other migratory bird hunting regulations apply. The accompanying adult does not need a license. More information on waterfowl hunting can be found on the DNR waterfowl hunting page.

Learn to hunt deer through online classes starting Sept. 15 Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt deer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources can register and participate in a series of 10 online classes from mid-September to mid-October. Classes will cover a variety of topics including how to prepare, where to hunt, picking a spot, gear for hunting, safety, regulations and how to care for meat from a harvest.

The first class is noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Participants can tune in to any or all of the classes at no cost. Registration and post-event surveys are required. Details are available on the DNR learn to deer hunt page.

Virtual meeting on CWD in the south metro area is Sept. 15 The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public meeting to provide information about chronic wasting disease and its discovery in a wild deer in Dakota County in March. The meeting will be 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, and will include a presentation from Erik Hildebrand, wildlife health specialist, and Barbara Keller, big game program leader, about the agency’s management response and regulations in place for the upcoming deer hunting season. Participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions. Registration and details for the event can be found on the CWD webpage.

Artists can submit work for pheasant and turkey stamp contests

Artists can submit their entries for the 2021 Minnesota Pheasant Stamp contest and the 2022 Minnesota Turkey Stamp contest from Monday, Sept. 21, until 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2.

The pheasant stamp validation is required for pheasant hunters ages 18 to 64 and, costs $7.50, plus an extra 75 cents for those wishing to receive the pictorial stamp in the mail. The cost of a turkey stamp is included in a turkey license. Anyone can purchase these and other fish and wildlife stamps as collectables.

All artwork must be mailed to: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, c/o Stamp Contest, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. This year, in response to COVID-19, the DNR will not allow in-person viewing of the entries or judging, but will announce results after the contest. For more information and contest guidelines, visit mndnr.gov/stamps or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}