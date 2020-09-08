Couchbase Server with Couchbase Autonomous Operator Now Available on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premises

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced that Couchbase Server is now available through Red Hat Marketplace where it is managed by Couchbase’s industry-leading Autonomous Operator certified for Red Hat OpenShift deployments. The latest development represents an advancement in Couchbase’s technical and go-to-market collaboration with Red Hat, which now extends the power and ease of use of the Couchbase on Red Hat OpenShift solution with a simplified consumption alternative for enterprise customers.

Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds. And with Red Hat Marketplace, Couchbase can now be deployed on IBM Cloud, along with other leading public cloud vendors.

Built on powerful NoSQL technology, Couchbase delivers high performance at scale, and coupled with Couchbase Autonomous Operator, simplifies the complexity of running stateful NoSQL database clusters in any Red Hat OpenShift or Kubernetes environment to achieve application portability across any hybrid cloud deployment. With features like memory-first architecture and multidimensional scaling, Couchbase Server excels at supporting business-critical applications at scale while maintaining submillisecond latencies and 99.999% availability. With comprehensive SQL-compatible query language (N1QL), indexing, full-text search, eventing, analytics and support for multi-document ACID transactions, among other services, Couchbase Server offers a broad range of capabilities to enable application modernization and migration from RDBMS.

“Red Hat and Couchbase have been helping enterprise developers, architects and dev/ops leaders accelerate the delivery of highly scalable business-critical applications across hybrid cloud environments,” said Anthony Farinha, Senior Director of Business Development, Couchbase. “The ability to quickly consume and deploy Couchbase in Red Hat Marketplace makes it even easier for customers to get started with Couchbase and architect their cloud-native and modernized applications to run Red Hat OpenShift clusters across multiple environments and availability zones, at global scale.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Couchbase Server that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Couchbase and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

