CN Joining The Commtrex Marketplace

Platform Offers Safe, Efficient, and Cost Effective Solutions for Supply Chains

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2020 -- CN is pleased to announce that it has joined The Commtrex Transload Marketplace, offering customers one-stop access to CN's unique tri-coastal rail network and its extensive range of transloading distribution services across Canada and the U.S.



Commtrex makes it quick and easy to find and request transloading services by efficiently connecting shippers with transloading providers who can handle the movement of bulk, liquids, packaged goods, oversized cargo, and more. Commtrex matches shippers with the most relevant transload facilities, then allows shippers to compare detailed information about each location before connecting directly through the platform to discuss terms.

‘‘CN is focused on leveraging technology to better serve our customers; The Commtrex Marketplace helps us achieve exactly that by providing multiple transload options for shippers and facilitating quick and nimble decision-making between all parties. By using Commtrex, CN can connect customers with our team of experts to receive the best transload solutions that will help optimize their supply chains. With CN’s comprehensive data analytics from our distribution facilities, as well as data from the Commtrex platform, we are offering increased visibility, and deeper level insights on customers’ goods including volumes, inventory aging, and last mile optimization.’’

- Mark Lerner, Vice-President, Marketing and Business Development

“We are excited to partner with CN to increase the scope and reach of our platform for our shipper members, further demonstrating our growth and commitment to provide value to the rail industry. Today’s announcement is another solid step in our journey to build the leading marketplace for the rail ecosystem.”

- Martin Lew, CEO of Commtrex

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Commtrex

Commtrex is the largest online marketplace empowering shippers to find and connect with transloading services, storage locations, lessors, and a wide range of service providers. Commtrex is a highly trusted, effective, and data-driven platform that is modernizing how the rail industry connects. Within three years, Commtrex has grown to over 1000 member companies, the majority of which are the largest commodity shippers across North America.