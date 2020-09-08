Asian Mineral Resources Grants Share Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) announces that it has granted, effective September 4, 2020, an aggregate of 2,950,000 share options (each an "Option") to certain directors and officers, of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Decklar Petroleum Limited (“Decklar”) in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.28 per Share for a period of five years expiring September 3, 2025. The options vest as to one-third immediately, one-third on March 4, 2021 and one-third on September 4, 2021.



About Asian Mineral Resources Limited

On July 17, 2020 Asian Mineral Resources completed the acquisition of Nigerian-based Decklar, whose sole asset is a Risk Service Agreement (“RSA”) with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited the owner of the Oza Field located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The RSA entitles Decklar to cost recovery and a share of distributable funds from the Oza Field in exchange for technical and financial support. Effective September 9, 2020 the Company’s corporate name will change from Asian Mineral Resources Limited to Decklar Resources Inc.

For further information:

Duncan Blount

Chief Executive Officer

d.blount@asianmineralres.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.