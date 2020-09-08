Dress Up Your Life This October For Breast Cancer Research, Presented by Cleo

Breast Cancer Society of Canada launches 2020 Dress for the Cause Campaign

/EIN News/ -- SARNIA, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) announced today their 2020 Dress for the Cause campaign. During the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BCSC is inviting Canadians to Dress Up different aspects of their lives to raise funds for breast cancer research.



Driven by their vision to end breast cancer, BCSC has funded groundbreaking research in Canada since 1991. In 1998, Dress for the Cause was established to help get Canadian companies, schools, and organizations involved in the cause. Since the inception of Dress for the Cause, participation has grown to over 60,000 people annually and overall funds raised to date are just over $10 million dollars.

For 2020, the initiative is expanding to an even wider national audience with an engaging online campaign.

“With more people working from home and students learning online, we are creating new ways to get people involved,” states Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Society of Canada. “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer. We invite all Canadians to Dress for the Cause during International Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support research to help find a cure.”

Every week in October, participants are encouraged to Dress Up Their Lives and donate to breast cancer research with weekly Dress Up themes, share their progress on social media and challenge their networks to do the same!

Week 1: Dress Up your Door (ex. House, office, doggy door, car, garage)

Week 2: Dress Up your Desk (ex. Home office, company office, or any workspace)

Week 3: Dress Up your Best ___ (ex. Prized possession, pets, cars, cottages, boats)

Week 4: Dress Up Yourself (ex. Pink, pink, pink! Clothes, Halloween costumes)

Dress for the Cause funds researchers who are passionate about developing new ways to treat breast cancer patients, with more targeted therapies and personalized medicines. Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women, with one in eight women likely to develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Dress for the Cause 2020 is proud to have Cleo as the presenting sponsor once again as well as their media partner The Weather Network.

Visit dressforthecause.ca to register, follow the Breast Cancer Society of Canada on social media and use #DressForTheCause & #ResearchMatters to encourage others to participate and donate.

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER SOCIETY OF CANADA (BCSC)

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) is a registered, national, non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. BCSC raises money to fund patient-focused research for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of breast cancer. For more information, please visit bcsc.ca .

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Syme

vsyme@harmonymarketing.ca

416-464-7606

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62cc4859-f896-4e56-9c26-919a1b3084f1