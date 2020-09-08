WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP DIVERSIFIES WITH LAUNCH OF WESLEY MUTUAL

Wesley Financial Group, a leader in timeshare cancellations, is diversifying its business with the launch today of a new company, Wesley Mutual, LLC, that will focus on providing final expense and life insurance products.

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, is diversifying its business with the launch today of a new company, Wesley Mutual, LLC, that will focus on providing final expense and life insurance products. Matt Rettick, a 31-year veteran of the insurance and financial services industry, will lead the new company.

“Over the past decade, we’ve built a brand that stands for quality and trust as we’ve assisted more than 15,000 consumers in escaping from crippling timeshare agreements,” said WFG Founder and CEO Chuck McDowell. “Helping others is at the core of what we do. As with timeshares, the expenses related to the death of a loved one can have devastating financial consequences for those left behind. By providing final expense insurance, we can provide peace-of-mind for families so they can focus on grieving their loss.”

Wesley Mutual will offer final expense insurance that covers not only the costs associated with a funeral but also a range of expenses – from unpaid debt and medical bills to probate fees and any other expenses the family may want to apply the tax-free funds to. The company will also offer a range of life insurance plans and programs.

“Wesley has a well-earned reputation for being a consumer advocate, so this is a natural extension of the business,” said Rettick. “We’re working with the best-of-best insurance companies in the industry, so we are able to provide a variety of solutions to meet the individual needs for our clients. We believe Wesley Mutual will be quickly establish itself as a leader in this segment.”

Prior to joining Wesley Mutual, Rettick most recently served as President of Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC, the nation’s leading premium financing life insurance agency. Previously, he founded and funded two registered investment advisory firms, Brookstone Capital Management and Virtue Capital Management, as well as a broker dealer, Center Street Securities. He was also the founder and CEO of Covenant Reliance Producers LLC, which later became Virtue Advisors. In addition to his professional experience, Rettick is a sought-after speaker and author of financial-related books and educational curriculum.

“We needed someone with a depth of experience and who was respected in the financial and insurance sectors to ensure we successfully launch Wesley Mutual,” said McDowell. “I’ve known Matt for quite some time and he was the first person I reached out to. I’m confident he will lead us to an industry-leading position in short order.”

The company, based in Franklin, Tenn., has launched with an initial focus on the Tennessee market with plans to expand nationwide in the near future. More information can be found at www.WesleyMutual.com.

Wesley Financial Group CEO Chuck McDowell successfully fought against the largest timeshare company in federal court for the right to help timeshare owners that feel they have been misled. WFG has successfully eliminated millions of dollars in timeshare debt for its clients.

