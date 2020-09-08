US Army Reserve Sgt. First Class Lori Dameron awarded ROA Bonner Scholarship for medical excellence

It is a privilege to support the education of a fine scholar and citizen-warrior in healthcare with the selection of Sgt. First Class Dameron for an Eileen Bonner scholarship for medical excellence.” — ROA National President Col. Judith Davenport, U.S. Army (Ret.)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. First Class Lori A. Dameron, of Fulton, Missouri, has been awarded a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year from the Reserve Organization of America’s Eileen M. Bonner Scholarship for Medical Excellence Program. Dameron who is serving the Army Reserve’s 480th Medical Detachment in Columbia, Missouri, will receive a $1,000 award for studies at Chamberlain University in Illinois, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“It is a privilege to support the education of a fine scholar and citizen-warrior in the healthcare profession with the selection of Sgt. First Class Lori A. Dameron for an Eileen Bonner scholarship for medical excellence,” said ROA’s national president, Col. Judith Davenport, U.S. Army (Ret.). “Colonel Bonner was a path maker at ROA as our first female national president and served her country as a leader in military medicine. Sergeant First Class Dameron has, with her performance and service, earned this award in Colonel Bonner’s name.”

ROA Eileen M. Bonner scholarships for medical excellence are awarded to selected applicants who are serving in the health care fields of the reserve components of the U.S. uniformed services. Awardees must be pursuing a program of study that will enhance their civilian and/or their military occupation in those fields.

“The need to support the growth of the healthcare workforce is evident now more than ever in the midst of this pandemic. ROA is pleased to award this year’s Eileen M. Bonner Scholarship to Sgt. First Class Lori A. Dameron, U.S. Army Reserve,” said retired U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Peggy Wilmoth, PhD, MSS, RN, FAAN, who chairs the association’s Health Services Committee.

Col. Eileen M. Bonner, a native of Brooklyn, NY, served in the U.S. Army Reserve, ultimately becoming chief nurse of the 8th Medical Brigade, the largest Army Reserve medical command in the world, with 17 hospitals and 23 other units. A lifetime member of ROA, she was elected to be the association’s first female national president, serving in this position from 1984-1985. Colonel Bonner died in 2012.

ROA, founded in 1922 by General of the Armies John “Black Jack” Pershing and 140 World War I veterans, received its congressional charter in 1950. ROA is the only national military organization with an exclusive focus on support of the nation’s seven uniformed reserve components: the Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air Force Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve, and the reserve components of the Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For information about ROA, please go to www.ROA.org.