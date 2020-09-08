Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brookfield Residential Announces Renewal of $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. and Brookfield Residential US LLC (collectively, “Brookfield Residential” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company finalized the amendment and extension of the unsecured revolving credit facility. The North American unsecured revolving credit facility remained at $675 million and was extended through September 2022 on substantially the same terms and conditions.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America.  We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $550 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: 855.234.8362
Email: investor.relations@brookfieldrp.com

