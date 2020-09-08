ICE District Internationally Recognized With ENR Global Best Project Award for Retail/Mixed-Use Development

Stantec Tower, JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and The Legends Private Residences win for outstanding design and construction efforts among 21 countries

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICE District is proud to announce that Stantec Tower, JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, and The Legends Private Residences have been awarded the ENR Global Best Project Award in the Retail/Mixed-Use Development category. The international competition by Engineering News-Record (ENR) recognizes project teams for the best design and construction efforts worldwide.



This year marked ENR’s 8th annual Global Best Projects competition, which accepted submissions from projects that were completed between January 2019 and April 2020. Despite the environment created by COVID-19, a record number of entries were received by ENR from countries including Australia, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Moscow, highlighting the significance of Edmonton projects winning in such an esteemed category.

“Stantec Tower, JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and The Legends Private Residences were all designed to draw residents to the vibrant downtown core of Edmonton,” said Tim Shipton, Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, ICE District. “These towers have transformed the urban fabric in downtown Edmonton, and we are very proud that their design teams have received well-deserved recognition for their efforts.”

JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and The Legends Private Residences, which occupies the top 34 floors of the tower, held its groundbreaking in 2016 and reached project completion in October 2019. Construction on Stantec Tower started in 2015 and reached completion in 2019. Both project teams demonstrated exceptional innovation by implementing safety measures to combat weather elements and mitigated construction risks posed by the height of each tower, as well as created safety programs to aid the protection of the general public and workers during construction.

“Receiving this highly regarded award speaks to the quality and craft production behind each project,” said Shipton. “We are thrilled to see ICE District be recognized on the international stage for being innovative, safe and environmentally-responsible.”

Submissions to the ENR Global Best Projects competition were reviewed and analyzed by an advisory committee made up of industry veterans, and were judged on criteria such as safety performance, innovation, challenges, and design and construction quality.

The JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and The Legends Private Residences were developed by notable contract and design firms PCL Construction, EAD Property Holdings Corp, DIALOG Alberta Architecture. Stantec Tower was developed by Stantec Architectural, which managed the design, engineering, and construction of the tower.

Stantec Tower, which was sold to German real estate investor Deka Immobilien in early 2019, is the tallest building in Canada outside of Toronto. JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District is only the third JW Marriott property in Canada.

About ICE District

Once completed, ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada, projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment and strengthening the community fabric in Edmonton. As the official eastern and western hub in the NHL “bubble” for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, ICE District is home to heart-stopping NHL games played in Rogers Place. Just steps away, ICE District offers boutique shopping, trendy dining, sophisticated residences, premium office space and more. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.



