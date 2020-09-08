FTP Today and Carahsoft to Provide Managed File Transfer-as-a-Service Through Carahsoft’s Cloud Purchasing Program

FedRAMP-Compliant Secure Access and File Transfer Solutions from FTP Today Now Available to the Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, and RESTON, Va., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTP Today , a provider of secure and compliant data exchange solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as FTP Today’s Master Government Aggregator® through the Carahsoft Cloud Purchasing Program (CPP), making the company’s GOVFTP cloud services available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and The Quilt contracts and the company’s reseller partners. These FedRAMP-, DoD-, HIPAA- and PCI-compliant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions will be available on a pay-as-you-go model to Federal, state, local and education organizations.

GOVFTP is purpose-built for government agencies, their contractors and sub-contractors to share sensitive data while meeting security and compliance requirements such as ITAR, DFARS and FedRAMP. The solution is certified to support DoD Impact Level 4 (IL4) workloads. Services available through FTP Today’s partnership with Carahsoft include:

GOVFTP, Secure File Transfer solution requiring FedRAMP (NIST 800-53), DoD IL4

GOVFTP, Secure File Transfer solution requiring CUI (NIST 800-171), CMMC

Consulting, training and professional services

“The United States government and contractors face persistent threats from cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors who are seeking sensitive data and proprietary information. Research has shown that attaching files within an email application is not secure. For sensitive data for official use or containing private information, policy and procedures must allow secure data transfer,” said Martin Horan, CEO, FTP Today. “Demand for our GOVFTP Cloud SaaS is tremendous, and Carahsoft is the premier SaaS distributor with a large network of agencies, partners and vendors. We are looking forward to building a long-lasting relationship with our joint customers.”

“We are excited to make FTP Today’s GOVFTP Secure File Transfer SaaS platform available to government clients and our reseller partners,” said John Lee, Vice President of Cloud Solutions at Carahsoft. “As government agencies transition their infrastructure and workflows to the cloud, having a separate encrypted application for files containing sensitive data in a FedRAMP-compliant environment enables public sector IT teams to exercise greater control and governance over mission-critical information.”

In addition to enabling the public sector to leverage GOVFTP cloud services, customers can take advantage of Carahsoft’s unique pay-as-you go model and its specialized understanding of public sector contracting and compliance requirements.

Carahsoft’s CPP offers the public sector a flexible way to procure cloud solutions from single or multiple vendors. Through CPP, customers can purchase CarahPoints to put toward cloud products and services on a monthly or prepaid basis to match their mission and usage needs. By offering an online portal and pay-as-you-go option, CPP is suited to agencies and public sector organizations seeking to avoid the costs and vendor lock-in of the traditional procurement process. More information is available on Carahsoft’s dedicated CPP resource center .

FTP Today’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint and The Quilt cooperative purchasing contracts. For more information, contact the FTP Today team at Carahsoft at (833) 512-5683 or CPP@carahsoft.com .

About FTP Today

Securing data transfer remains a challenge for government agencies and contractor in the cloud. Emails attachments and public storage services create risk for government agencies and contractors. Having policies and procedures to exchange files with secure data separately will keep agencies from being compromised. We have 20 years experience with building software that is secure to the core. We serve both enterprises (healthcare, legal, financial, etc.) and government. Let us help you bring confidence to exchanging files with sensitive information. To learn more about GOVFTP services, visit https://www.ftptoday.com/

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver FTP Today, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

