Geoffrey Moore Keynotes Propulsion 2020: Propel's First Annual Free, Virtual Summit

Three-day event for business leaders to focus on economic, political, social and technology trends

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propel , the only product success platform built on the cloud, today announced Propulsion 2020, a three-day virtual conference to focus on the social, economic and political challenges impacting business leaders today. The visionary event will be held October 13-15 from 8 a.m. to noon PT and will include actionable advice and insight from top experts, including author, speaker and advisor Geoffrey Moore and Salesforce’s Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist Tiffani Bova.



“We are focused on helping lead others to success, whether through our product success platform and solutions, or our new endeavor: Propulsion 2020. This event is dedicated to providing business leaders with actionable advice from established business and thought leaders,” said Ray Hein, co-founder and CEO of Propel. “As this year has created challenges for everyone on a multitude of levels, we are proud to offer our inaugural conference free of charge so anybody looking to gain a competitive advantage can join us and benefit from the knowledge of our top-tier lineup.”

Propulsion 2020 will provide leaders in a variety of industries – from manufacturing to technology – with valuable information to help plan and transform their business. Keynoted by Geoffrey Moore, acclaimed author of Crossing the Chasm and Zone to Win, who will share his insight on the future of business and market dynamics. Day one programming will also include Ray Hein sharing insights on how digital strategy and value chain resilience helped companies accelerate growth in uncertain times, political pundit and lobbyist Bruce Mehlman discussing what to expect from the upcoming U.S. presidential election, and Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager Todd Ahlsten on expectations of how the election and COVID-19 recovery could impact business investments and the stock market. Best-selling author (Growth IQ) and What’s Next! Podcast host Tiffani Bova will round out the first day of programming on the connected customer.

Day Two of Propulsion brings together Propel customers, manufacturers, life sciences professionals, and industry experts for practical and tactical sessions. Analyst and strategist Bruce Richardson will join technologist and digital transformation coach Joanne Friedman and Ray Hein to explore the current challenges facing manufacturers, explain why technology has become vital to their success, and provide recommendations on business and platform strategies. Additional case studies presented by Propel customers offering practical advice will be announced prior to the event.

The product roadmap and final “Developer Day” are open to current Propel customers. Speakers are continuing to be added to the program, and the current line-up is available here .

Registration for Propulsion 2020 is now open. To sign up for the free event, visit https://events.propelplm.com/

About Propel

Propel helps companies achieve product success by connecting the people, systems and processes needed to deliver products from concept to customer. Propel’s flexible and easy-to-use platform deploys quickly to serve as the single source of product truth for an entire value chain, including sales, service and partners. Get products to market faster while maximizing customer satisfaction and meeting local requirements needed to compete globally using secure and transparent collaboration.