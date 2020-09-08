/EIN News/ -- WISeKey and arago announce unique AI based risk management approach to build a fully secured ecosystem for managing COVID-19 pandemic





Geneva – September 8, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company and arago GmbH, a leading AI company, have combined their technologies to proactively and safely manage and reduce COVID-19 infection risks while maintaining full privacy of individuals. The combination of WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management system with arago’s risk management platform delivers a COVID-19 pandemic management tool that securely reduces the risk profile of the pandemic for individuals.





WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management solutions are used to digitally certify and encrypt sensitive personal medical data originating from IoT health sensors, medical test lab results, and proximity tracing devices. After input into arago’s risk management platform, all the data points are processed to determine an individual’s risk assessment. Enterprise customers are then able to select which employees, customers or partners that should undergo screening tests based on arago’s risk assessment. Based on this proprietary assessment, enterprise customers can reduce the systemic COVID-19 risk to the enterprise and their employees. Using the WISeKey identity management solution, individual health and risk status profile can be shared anonymously with third parties without revealing the identity of the individual. This approach makes it possible to have low risk on an individual basis, minimize the amount of testing people are exposed to and create an ecosystem of trusted health status. It is now recognized by many governments that COVID-19 strengthens the case for Digital Identities and Digital ID cards as provided by the WISeID platform (https://www.economist.com/leaders/2020/09/05/covid-19-strengthens-the-case-for-digital-id-cards).

Enterprises and governments around the world are still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. While social distancing, remote work and temporary lockdowns have helped on the short-term to quell exponential spread, these measures cannot be applied for much longer without causing permanent social and economic damage. A trusted health platform for COVID-19 risk management will enable enterprises to bring their operations back to almost normal levels, i.e. without requiring the current levels of capacity reduction or social distancing.

The computational core of this risk management platform is powered by arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and its Data platform HIRO for data management and exchange. The end-to-end integration with tracing, testing, symptom management adheres to the highest standards security and privacy by design based on WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management technologies, which guarantee GDPR compliance.

This is the first of many market applications for WISeKey’s AIoT technology resulting from the groundbreaking strategic combination of industry leading products: arago’s HIRO platform and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and IoT technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and data core technology to deliver to a unique starting point for empowering end-to-end innovation and digital transformation without losing privacy. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, trusted data can be collected in HIRO where it is processed and automatically acted upon, in real time and in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects which are strongly authenticated to operate within WISeKey’s secured ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Trusted Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time trusted data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.

With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions to take decisions and self-program based on analytics and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for providers.

About arago

arago GmbH, Eschersheimer Landstraße 526, 60433 Frankfurt am Main (AG Frankfurt, HRB 100909) is a German technology private company which aim is to provide the benefits of Artificial Intelligence to enterprise customers globally through Knowledge Automation. Founded in Frankfurt am Main 1995 the company uses modern technologies such as inference and machine learning in order to automatically operate any business process.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

The securities offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States of America Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of said Act.