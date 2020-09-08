Borenstein Group, B2G Digital Branding Agency, Named Winner in Summit Creative Awards 2020 International Competition
Recognition for B2G overall rebranding of formerly AECOM Management Services into Amentum. Selected from more than 4,100 submissions from 27 countries.
Borenstein is proud of our strategic partnership with Amentum, our client, which resulted in branding excellence. Proud of our role in effectively communicating their success in Defense & Aerospace.”VIENNA, VA, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borenstein Group, a Top B2G Washington DC digital branding, and marketing agency is pleased to announce it was named a top winner in the 2020 Summit International Creative Award competition for its creative work for the B2G overall rebranding of formerly AECOM Management Services into the newly launched Amentum in 2020. This recognition was selected after reviewing more than 4,100 submissions from 27 countries.
— Gal Borenstein, Borenstein Group CEO
Mr. Gal Borenstein, Founder and CEO of Borenstein Group, stated: “We are proud of the strategic partnership we have forged with our client, Amentum, that resulted in branding excellence and are honored to have been part of their journey to success.”
The Summit Creative Award recognizes and celebrates the creative achievements of small and medium-sized advertising agencies worldwide with annual billings under $30 million. Celebrating its 26th year, the Summit Creative Award has firmly established itself as the premier arbiter of creative excellence for firms of this size and has become a coveted honor. This year’s panel of esteemed international judges included professionals representing the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.
Entries in 13 major categories are judged against a stringent set of standards. During its blind judging (entering company names withheld) the Board of Judges search for and identify innovative and creative concepts, strong executions and user experience, and the ability to communicate and persuade. Winners were selected in a wide range of categories from print and broadcast to, online advertising and social media.
“Winning a Summit Creative Award is a significant accomplishment in one’s career. With vetted judges, tough judging criteria, two-phase blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting winners, only deserving entries receive recognition.” Said Jocelyn Luciano, Managing Director for the Summit International Awards. “The creative work this year was outstanding. Watching the judges debate the details of individual entries in the run-off for the tops spots was inspiring.”
This year’s creative competition included companies from the following 27 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Summit Awards organization was founded in 1994. Annually it conducts the Summit Creative Award, the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award, and the Summit Emerging Media Award. Additional information about the Summit International Awards organization, its competitions, and winning firms can be found on the SIA web site at www.summitawards.com.
