Andrews Federal Credit Union Serves Members During Global Health Pandemic

Suitland, Maryland (September 8, 2020):

While the global health pandemic continues to reak havoc among family household budgets, people need a financial institution that they can trust.

Andrews Federal Credit Union is building a community of trust. Since the emergence of the coronavirus, Andrews Federal has continuously made changes to how they serve members. To protect everyone’s health and safety, members may schedule an in-person appointment, visit a drive-thru, or opt into Digital Banking for completely contactless service.

Also, Andrews Federal is open to serve walk-ins at all of their locations during business hours. However, health guidelines are being enforced for in-person visitors, including face masks, social distancing, and limited capacity. To further safeguard against the coronavirus, Andrews Federal has increased its locations’ cleanliness, and plexiglass shields are in place at all service stations.

For service that is accessible 24/7, members may access Digital Banking. The all-new Andrews Federal Digital Banking platform is wildly robust. Once enrolled, members can send and receive money to anyone they know, make loan payments, enable and disable their debit card, and more. Digital Banking eliminates all need to visit a location in-person – further benefiting their members during the global health pandemic.

Andrews Federal participates in the COOP ATM Network, giving access to over 30,000 no-fee ATMs, nationwide. Plus, Andrews Federal debit cardholders may withdraw up to $1,000 per day at any operating ATM.

“We are working diligently to deepen the relationships we have with members despite the pandemic,” said Jim Hayes, President/CEO, Andrews Federal. “Serving our members well is our number one priority. We cannot stress enough that we are here for our members through both the joyous and challenging times.”

Andrews Federal is ready to serve and ready to solve. For membership details, please visit andrewsfcu.org.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Initially founded in 1948, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 133,255 members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Follow Andrews Federal on Facebook and Instagram.

