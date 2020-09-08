Team One Announces Second Annual Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship Call For Submissions

/EIN News/ -- The Legacy Lab Foundation Set to Recognize a Black Student Leader Focused on Enduring Change



Call for Submissions Now Open Through November 1

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab, Team One’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy, is now accepting submissions from students across the country at the undergraduate or graduate level. Launched in 2019, the scholarship aims to support students who represent the next wave of legacy makers, future leaders dedicated to creating lasting and positive change in their communities and beyond. The scholarship awards a future leader $10,000 to put toward school-related expenses.

For this year’s submissions, the Foundation is looking to engage Black and African-American students, specifically next gen entrepreneurs and leaders working towards long-term and sustainable contributions. This year’s scholarship will be awarded to one student who is studying with the intent to revolutionize an industry, change social norms, build a long-lasting brand solution in culture, or create opportunities that will support generations to come.

“We’re honored to kick off this Scholarship program for the second year, continuing our mission to support the next generation of leaders,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab. “We are at a tipping point and the current demand for systemic change in our country is at an all-time high, and young leaders and activists are some of the most important voices right now. It’s our goal to support these young leaders on their quest to create lasting change.”

Scholarship funds are intended as an investment in ongoing education: to help a student achieve a personal ambition and subsidize school-related expenses. An ideal applicant would be an undergraduate or graduate level student attending college within the United States, studying with the intent of creating positive, enduring change. The application asks students to submit a video response to the following questions:

What is your dream for a better world and what CONTRIBUTION will you make toward achieving that dream?

Academically, what are you studying? Why have you chosen this path of study? What do you LOVE about it?

What makes you exceptional in your chosen field of study? What is it about you that makes you GOOD at it?

How will you apply your studies after graduation? Or how are you already applying your studies? How will your ideas CREATE VALUE (e.g., earn money) and yield a solution, such as a business idea, that is built to last?

Why are your intended contributions—your creative, social and/or commercial contributions post-graduation—something the world needs more of? How will your idea(s) IMPACT PEOPLE’S LIVES for the better and for the long-term?

Team One and The Legacy Lab Foundation recently announced last year’s scholarship winner , Isabelle Hall, a recent graduate from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. With a Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship, Hall will use her business skills as a force for good. She aspires to create effective sustainable business models that strike a balance between upholding a social mission, while maximizing the productivity (and profitability) of the venture to ensure that impact can be sustained. Hall specifically plans to work in areas of gender inequality, poverty, and mental health.

This Scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. More information on The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship and application requirements can be found at: https://www.givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship/

The deadline for submission is November 1, 2020, and the chosen scholar will be identified in December 2020.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe's fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. Team One has five North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. Team One clients include Lexus, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Expedia, Jacuzzi Brands, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Make-a-Wish, Gateway for Cancer Research, Cathay Pacific and W Hotels. Visit TeamOne-USA.com .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable men and women who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that premium brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit thelegacylab.com and follow all the latest learning on Twitter @thelegacylab and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thelegacylab .

