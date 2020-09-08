Ward, Ridge and O’Donoghue Bring Emotional Intelligence Leadership Development Session to The 2020 INCOMPAS Show
Register Now for September 14-16 INCOMPAS Virtual Event; Receive Access to Content for Up to a YearDES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deb Ward, Nancy Ridge and Cheryl O’Donoghue come together to facilitate a leadership development workshop based on the new book “How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader.” The workshop, which also features a networking event, is co-hosted by the Alliance of Channel Women (ACW) and INCOMPAS and sponsored by SRP Telecom. The 2020 INCOMPAS Show runs from September 14-16; the ACW/INCOMPAS leadership workshop is on September 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in attending the workshop must be registered for The 2020 INCOMPAS Show.
Angie Kronenberg, chief advocate and general counsel for INCOMPAS will moderate the session and introduce the three workshop leaders who include:
Cheryl O’Donoghue, author of “How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader” will share insights into her book and introduce participants to the many professional and personal benefits of emotional intelligence leadership. Cheryl O’Donoghue is the founder of Emotional Intelligence Leadership Resources (BnEiLeader.com)—a training, communications and coaching company that transforms organizations and the results they achieve through proven emotional intelligence leadership practices. She is also the co-founder of Mission Sisters Who Work (MSWW) (missionsisterswhowork.org) a charitable nonprofit that serves women from underprivileged communities interested in business or STEM careers. With the assistance of MSWW’s emotional intelligence training and education scholarships, MSWW helps women take charge of their lives, so they are well-equipped to close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. All book royalties help fund MSWW scholarships and programs.
Deb Ward, CEO of Televergence (televergence.com) and past Chair of the Board of Directors of INCOMPAS, will lead a discussion and series of exercises with workshop participants designed to help them better understand how their emotional intelligence superpowers work, drawing from her experiences which are featured prominently in O’Donoghue’s book. Deb is one of the very few women CEOs and/or owners in the telecommunications industry. She finds it important to not only be visible to other women but to work on their behalf. This has led Deb to serve as the first chairwoman of INCOMPAS and to continue her active involvement in national organizations such as the National Association of Women Business Owners, the Alliance of Channel Women and the Channel Partners’ Women in the Channel Mentor Program, as well as numerous local organizations in her home state of Tennessee. In 2017, motivated to do even more, her company Televergence became certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. The mission of the council is to fuel economic growth globally by identifying, certifying and facilitating the development of women-owned businesses…a mission Deb shares that has been near and dear to her over the course of her decades-long career.
Nancy Ridge, founder of Ridge Innovative (ridgeinnovative.com) and co-founder of ACW (allianceofchannelwomen.org), will wrap up the workshop with a discussion and facilitated exercises to help participants amplify their superpowers and strengthen their “lesser” superpowers. Nancy and Deb will also co-facilitate a networking session to help participants maximize their virtual event experience. Nancy is president of Ridge Innovative and a long-time trusted advisor to her technology and telecommunications clients. She brings a laser focus on enabling business outcomes through technology. In addition, Ridge offers programs for developing and optimizing channel ecosystems through automated enablement and leadership, team selling and one-on-one professional coaching. Previously, Nancy built the partner program for a leading national master agency that was known for a personalized approach delivering partner growth through business plan modeling, breakthrough sales strategies, ongoing training and competitive commissions in a collaborative environment. The company won #41 on the “Inc. 500” list of fastest growing companies with over 2,000% growth. Prior to that, as vice president for a cost containment consulting firm, she helped pioneer telecom expense management and was also a principal in a demand-side energy service company for 10 years. Ridge regularly speaks on panels, acts as a moderator and serves as a keynote on topics ranging from technology to mentoring and gender diversity. She is the co-founder and past president of the Alliance of Channel Women, a Silver Stevie recipient for Executive of the Year and an enthusiastic mentor for women and girls in both the workplace and her community.
Those who register for the event will receive a complimentary copy of the book "How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader" made possible through a generous donation from Televergence Solutions Inc. NOTE: Depending on when a participant registers, they may receive the book after the event.
Those interested in attending the workshop must be registered for The 2020 INCOMPAS Show. Registration is cost-effective, with rates of $150 for INCOMPAS members and $195 for non-members, and enables attendees to access to the event content for up to a year.
About Mission Sisters Who Work. Mission Sisters, a charitable 501(c)(3), provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships so that women can take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The nonprofit also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing opportunity for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world and be an inspiring force for good and real change (please contact info@missionsisterswhowork.org for more details.)
