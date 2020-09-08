Eastbridge releases new report profiling dental products in the voluntary/worksite market

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexibility and choice are important elements of any voluntary product, but they are especially vital for voluntary dental products. Providing options is essential — whether that means choices regarding product structure, benefit options or types of dental networks offered. And as traditional group and medical carriers continue to enter the voluntary dental market and sales continue to grow, a voluntary dental product is quickly becoming an important part of every voluntary carrier’s product portfolio.



This Spotlight™ Report, Voluntary Dental Products , provides data on 15 current voluntary dental products including:

Market overview for voluntary dental products

Product structure and benefit specifics

Maximum benefit levels

Coinsurance, deductibles and waiting periods

Underwriting/eligibility guidelines

Enrollment

Commissions

Product results (sales, participation, average premium, etc.)

Challenges and future trends

With this information, carriers can better evaluate the competitiveness of their voluntary dental product.

The report is now available for sale for $3,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here , e-mail info@eastbridge.com , or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.