Updated St. Albans Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Prohibited Persons

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cavic

STATION: VSP St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020 at 1813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Prohibited persons

ACCUSED: Chad King

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: Victor Snider

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 07, 2020, at approximately 1813 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the Town of Sheldon. Investigation revealed Chad King discharged a firearm towards Snider. Troopers located King at his residence, took him into custody, and transported him to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. King was transported to Northwest Corrections for his charges, and to appear at court on September 8th 2020 at 1300 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 @ 1300 hours

COURT: St. Albans

Bail: 50,000.00

Trooper Shawn Cavic

Vermont State Police

Troop A - St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond road

St. Albans, Vt 05468

Office # (802) 524-5993