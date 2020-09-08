GATX Corporation to Present at the Cowen Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that Robert C. Lyons, executive vice president and president, Rail North America, will present at the Cowen 2020 Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The presentation will include an overview of GATX’s operations.

GATX’s presentation will begin at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Slides accompanying the presentation will be available prior to the start of the presentation at www.gatx.com or by calling the GATX Investor Relations Department.

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

