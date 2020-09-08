Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,142 in the last 365 days.

Kepler Launches its 100th Amazon Advertising Client

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler, the digital marketing services provider that sits within the kyu Collective alongside IDEO, Sid Lee and SY Partners, announced today that it launched its 100th client on Amazon Advertising.

Kepler’s global practice is managed from the company’s London office, and specializes in helping clients utilize the full Amazon Advertising suite -- on both a self-service and managed-service basis. The group offers a full curriculum of pre-built training modules and hands-on training, as well as facilitated campaign management.

All of these services leverage Kepler’s broader experience managing billions in digital and advanced TV investment for clients such as PayPal, J.Crew, American Express, and DoorDash.

“We view ourselves as a seamless extension of our clients’ teams,” says Jessica Haley, Director of Kepler’s team specializing in Amazon Advertising. “Based on that, we like to roll our sleeves up to fully understand each client’s needs and offer candid input on what is and isn’t possible.”

Kepler’s Amazon Advertising clients include Hanes, Zound, and WD-40. Campaign improvements have been as high as 225% within 4 weeks of Kepler’s involvement.

“It has been amazing to work with such a professional, pragmatic and results-focused team,” said Soledad Rodríguez Koenig, eCommerce & Digital Manager for WD-40 Iberia. “Thanks to the Kepler team, ad-attributed sales of WD-40 BIKE on Amazon grew more than 60% in 2 months.”

About Kepler Group
Kepler, founded in 2012, provides advanced digital and database services to clients in financial services, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing -- including digital media and advanced TV, CRM, and database and marketing systems integration. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and Costa Rica.

Kepler is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow member companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, and BEworks.

More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.

Contact:
Carolyn Powell
cpowell@keplergrp.com
+1.518.755.8165

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kepler Launches its 100th Amazon Advertising Client

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.