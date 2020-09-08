Fieldpoint Private Welcomes Adam Ercoli

Greenwich-based Firm Continues Expansion of Private Commercial Banking

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced that Adam Ercoli has joined the firm’s Greenwich, Connecticut, headquarters as a Commercial Banker.



The announcement follows Fieldpoint’s addition of commercial banker Tripp Moore on August 10. Both served previously with Stamford, Connecticut-based Patriot Bank.

Mr. Ercoli’s 15 years of financial services experience includes the past 11 years in commercial banking. At Patriot Bank, he served as a Commercial Banking Team Leader, managing commercial lending and branch staff, and working with entrepreneur clients to deliver commercial and industrial loans, leveraged finance and commercial real estate credit. Prior to that, he was a commercial banker with Greenwich, Connecticut-based Connecticut Community Bank. Mr. Ercoli began his commercial banking career in Florida, with Synovus Bank and Fifth Third Bank, in Sarasota.

“I could not be happier to be joining a firm whose beliefs and philosophy so closely match my own,” said Mr. Ercoli. “Here I can serve as a holistic concierge for my clients, with a level of customization and service they will find truly remarkable.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the firm,” said Tim Tully, Fieldpoint Private’s Chairman and CEO. “He embraces the connected nature of a business, its ownership, and its families, and I know he is excited to be part of a firm that shares his approach and has the platform to deliver on it.”

Mr. Ercoli is the firm’s fourth commercial banker in Greenwich, said H. Russell Holland, President and CEO of Fieldpoint’s banking unit. He added that the firm has a commercial banking presence in New York City, as well, with more additions planned.

“We are clearly seeing an appetite among entrepreneurs for private commercial banking relationships that deliver robust credit and deposit solutions, but also go beyond, to the broader financial picture for clients and families,” said Mr. Holland. “But we are also seeing a similar appetite among the banking professionals who serve these owners. Adam understands that the business is the most important investment of the entrepreneur’s life, and we are excited that he has chosen to come to a firm that fully embraces that.”

