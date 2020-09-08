CyberRisk Alliance Acquires Security Weekly

Influential Podcast and Video Company Joins Growing Portfolio of Cybersecurity Brands

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) , a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace, has acquired Security Weekly, an authoritative podcast network serving the cybersecurity community, from Defensive Intuition, LLC, its founder, Paul Asadoorian and chief executive, Matt Alderman.

The addition of Security Weekly continues CRA’s aggressive consolidation of best-in-class services that inform, connect and facilitate collaboration in the fast-growing cybersecurity industry. The transaction represents the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions for CyberRisk Alliance since its founding in late 2018, joining earlier acquisitions of SC Media, Infosec World Conference and Expo, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forums and Cybersecurity Collaborative, and the company’s recently announced launch of the CRA Business Intelligence Unit.

Established in 2005 by cybersecurity veteran Asadoorian, Security Weekly is known for its lineup of podcast programs presenting insider’s views on how to develop effective cybersecurity strategies; select the right tools and solutions; and function successfully in a variety of business environments. The programs take an in-depth approach to covering critical issues in cybersecurity, featuring respected security experts and a roster of high-profile industry guests. Security Weekly serves a loyal subscriber base of senior cybersecurity professionals, who rely on the platform for credible information and to validate products and services from leading technology and solutions partners.

Asadoorian and Alderman will join CRA, continuing in their roles leading Security Weekly, and as program hosts.

CyberRisk Alliance CEO and founder, Doug Manoni said, “Security Weekly expands CRA’s domain expertise and a suite of mobile optimized delivery formats to better serve our audiences and marketing partners. Paul, Matt and their team have built an influential and unique franchise in cybersecurity. They are trusted experts and their content is highly technical and authoritative, yet they deliver it in an entertaining manner. Security Weekly’s programming will enrich our platform and enhance our digital offerings, with their mobile-friendly podcast and video capabilities. We’re excited to partner with the Security Weekly team, and we welcome them into our growing family of companies.”

Commented Security Weekly founder Asadoorian, “We set out to help and educate the security community every day, and have fun delivering a wide variety of information security topics. Joining CRA and their portfolio of respected brands will help us accelerate our audience growth and introduce innovative new product platforms. Integrating with CRA’s resources, including their outstanding team who has already been fun to work with, will also help us offer more to marketing partners. We’re excited to work with the CRA management team to accelerate the growth of the business. It’s a terrific fit as they understand our mission, our culture, and how we help the security community.”

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community. Our mission is to provide the knowledge and insight needed to navigate today’s complex security landscape, and to support and empower the industry’s leaders. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers and practitioners, and is delivered through events, research, media, and virtual learning. Our brands include SC Media and InfoSec World, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, peer-to-peer CISO networks Cybersecurity Collaborative and Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, and now Security Weekly. CRA’s integrated services offer industry technology and service providers uniquely high value marketing solutions. More information is available at CyberRiskAlliance.com .

About Security Weekly

Security Weekly is the security podcast network for the security community, distributing free podcasts and media since 2005. Leveraging our experienced security practitioners, we connect the security industry with the security community. Our unique approach to podcasts helps educate the security community through our programs, known as security market validation. Join our community by visiting securityweekly.com/subscribe .