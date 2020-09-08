Information Builders Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions and Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Data Quality and Data Integration Solutions Reports Cite Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a leading end-to-end data and analytics software company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in both the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions*1 and the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.*2



According to Gartner, Inc., "As organizations accelerate the speed of digital transformation and innovation, there is a greater market demand for data quality solutions. This stems from a need to overcome the challenges from complex and distributed data landscapes, and new and urgent business requirements. Data and analytics leaders are facing intensive pressure to provide 'trusted' data that can help business operations to run more efficiently and making business decisions faster and with greater confidence."3

“Gartner defines data integration as a discipline comprising the practices, architectural techniques and tools that allow organizations to ingest, transform, combine, and provision data across the spectrum of data types. This integration takes place in the enterprise and beyond — across partners as well as third-party data sources and use cases — to meet the data consumption requirements of all applications and business processes.”4

Leading enterprises around the world are using ibi’s data quality and data integration products together with its data analytics platform to solve these constantly evolving data management challenges.

“With increasing emphasis on data governance and regulatory compliance, it is more important than ever that organizations fully understand the data they have across the enterprise and ensure its accuracy and integrity. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is spotlighting the need for organizations to have fast access to complete and trusted data from inside and outside the enterprise to support strategic business decisions,” said Dennis McLaughlin, Vice President, ibi. “Data Quality and Data Integration are core requirements for any successful data and analytics initiative, and that’s why we believe our customers place importance on our position as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions and Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.”

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions here and complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools here .

