AquaBounty Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020 and the Lake Street 4th Annual BIG4 Virtual Conference on September 17, 2020.



Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference as follows and will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each event.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/aqb/1454452

Location: Virtual

Lake Street 4th Annual BIG4 Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Location: Virtual

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AquaBounty management, please contact your conference representative, email your request to AQB@mzgroup.us or call Greg Falesnik at (949) 385-6449.

About AquaBounty

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company’s objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species.

The Company’s AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification in fish that results in more rapid growth in early development. With aquaculture facilities located in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Indiana, USA, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems, offering a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution of marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information, please visit www.aquabounty.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties about AquaBounty. AquaBounty may use words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “can,” “focus,” “will,” and “may” and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, whether or not AquaBounty will be able to raise capital, market and other conditions, AquaBounty’s business and financial condition, and the impact of general economic, public health, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by AquaBounty, see disclosures contained in AquaBounty’s public filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and AquaBounty undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

AquaBounty Technologies

Dave Conley

Corporate Communications

(613) 294-3078