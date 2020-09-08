Exclusive Brands Announces Opening of Second Cannabis Michigan Retail Location in Kalamazoo

/EIN News/ --



State’s First Adult-Use Licensee Opens New Location to Provide Further Access to Superior Products

Ann Arbor, MI, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, specializing in cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis products through its own retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands, announced today the launch of their second recreational dispensary in the state of Michigan.

The new retail location in Kalamazoo is an addition to the Company’s flagship Ann Arbor dispensary, which is named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary. The Kalamazoo facility stands at 1,500 square feet and will offer a variety of iconic brands including Kushy Punch, Strain Kings, Platinum Vapes, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., and more.

“Our new Kalamazoo retail location is the next step in expanding the Exclusive Brands footprint across Michigan,” said Exclusive Brands CEO Omar Hishmeh. “We’re thrilled to be opening up our doors to the citizens of Kalamazoo and providing another avenue for patients and customers to access clean and safe cannabis in their immediate area.”

The Company’s Kalamazoo dispensary will generate over 30 retail associate jobs at a time when Michigan’s unemployment rate is at an all-time high of 22.7 percent due to COVID-19 ramifications.

In response to COVID-19 concerns, the Kalamazoo location will be operating with curbside pickup only with online ordering. In addition, the Company has implemented a comprehensive COVID response plan that outlines all facility protocols including mandatory mask orders and temperature checks for employees.

Michigan’s 2020 adult-use sales will total between $400 million and $475 million, growing to $1.9 billion-$2.4 billion by 2024, according to The Marijuana Business Factbook. The Company’s Kalamazoo dispensary will help to better accommodate the increasing demand as Michigan rounds out its first year in the legal recreational market.

“We’ve always had a large following in Kalamazoo and it was a natural next step for Exclusive’s growth,” said Narmin Jarrous, Executive Vice President of Brand Development and Director of Social Equity. “We’ve been eager to grow our presence on the west side of the state, but wanted to ensure our processes were perfected before expanding. Our Ann Arbor dispensary has been extremely successful in Michigan’s first year in the legal recreational market, which only proves the efficacy of our growth trajectory and shows promise for this new location.”

The Kalamazoo location is located at 937 Foster Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49048. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with visit https://exclusivebrandsmi.com/.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's first licensed recreational cannabis retailer and cultivator and specializes in cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis products through its retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands. Exclusive values premium genetics and effective grow techniques using its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facilities as well as its boutique grow operation Strain Kings to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and quality test cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extractors in the company’s lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

cassandra@cmwmedia.com