ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management now available on Microsoft AppSource

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced the availability of ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace that provides tailored line-of-business solutions.

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software as a service (SaaS) application that combines a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting. The app streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation to ensure compliance and fulfill regulatory requirements. It also provides powerful task automation capabilities that can free risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is the first third-party risk management software application featured on AppSource. As part of the AppSource catalog, ProcessUnity provides customers with direct access to a trusted vendor risk automation solution to help ensure even faster program implementations.

“More and more organizations are turning to best-of-breed software platforms to automate third-party risk processes and drive more risk out of their businesses,” said Amanda Giroux, Director of Alliances at ProcessUnity. “As a long-time Microsoft partner, we’re excited to offer ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management on Microsoft AppSource to give customers a faster path to effective and efficient third-party risk management.”

“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business solutions from our partners that work with the products they already use,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome ProcessUnity to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management , protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com .

ProcessUnity Contact: Rosalind Morville ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.513.8436 rosalind.morville@processunity.com