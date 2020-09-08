Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that Erich Mauff, Co-Founder, Co-President and Board Member of Jushi, will participate at three upcoming conferences:

  • Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2020 is being held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings that day.
     
  • Alliance Global Partners’ Consumer Cannabis Virtual Conference is being held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings that day.
     
  • Canaccord Genuity Virtual U.S. Cannabis Symposium is being held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings that day.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-453-1308
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


