Secretary Brouillette to Travel to Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will travel to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Hackberry, Louisiana. During his visit to the Bayou State he will meet with Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana officials and energy industry stakeholders. The Secretary will also receive a briefing from the Louisiana Unified Coordination Group to discuss ongoing recovery efforts and impacts to the energy industry in the wake of Hurricane Laura. He will also visit DOE’s West Hackberry Strategic Petroleum Reserve site which sustained considerable damage from Hurricane Laura.

Media wishing to cover the Secretary’s visit or attend media availabilities should contact Shaylyn.hynes@hq.doe.gov and Katherine.thordahl@hq.doe.gov.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940