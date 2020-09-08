Menlo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change to VYNE Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- Will commence trading under new Nasdaq Ticker “VYNE”, September 8, 2020



Company to ring Nasdaq Closing Bell at 4pm ET today

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today completed its previously announced corporate name change from Menlo Therapeutics Inc. to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. and the change of its ticker symbol from “MNLO” to “VYNE”. The name and ticker symbol changes are effective as of the opening of trading today, September 8, 2020.

In celebration of the corporate name change, David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, together with other members of the Company, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today at 4:00 pm ET. Remarks will begin at approximately 3:50 pm ET. The ceremony will take place virtually and a live stream will be available here .

“We are excited to launch our new corporate identity as VYNE Therapeutics today, and are honored to be marking this important milestone in our company’s history by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell,” said Mr. Domzalski. “Our new name and brand will unify our history with our future ambitions as a leading company in the dermatology space.”

“Having achieved FDA approval for our two commercial products AMZEEQ® and ZILXI™ ─ in a period of less than eight months ─ is a testament to the value of our proprietary technology and is aligned to the symbolic meaning behind our new name ─ strength, growth, endurance, and resilience,” continued Mr. Domzalski. “We are focused on growing the business, building our franchise in a way that will maximize our operational capabilities, and developing a pipeline of innovative products to address unmet needs for patients.”

The corporate name change to VYNE does not affect the rights of the Company’s stockholders and no action is required by stockholders with respect to the name change. The Company’s common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number of 92941V 100. The number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock is not affected by the name and ticker change.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE Therapeutics’ mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at amzeeq.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at zilxi.com .

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www. vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter . VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

