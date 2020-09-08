Conversica Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

On the heels of Series D funding, Peter Maloney and Mark Jancola Join Conversica’s Leadership Team Bringing a Wealth of Experience in Growth Stage Companies

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, today announced the appointments of Peter Maloney as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mark Jancola as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Vice President, Engineering. Due to businesses now operating predominantly in an online or digital world, there’s been an overwhelming interest in Intelligent Automation solutions that help to drive revenue and augment customer-facing teams. An augmented workforce of Intelligent Virtual Assistants accelerates customer acquisition, retention and growth for mid-market and enterprise businesses and provides customers with the digital transformation tools they need to succeed in an increasingly challenging market.

“Peter and Mark each bring necessary skill sets and valuable expertise in leading transformational initiatives that result in taking companies public,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. “With these key appointments, alongside our recent funding announcement, the company now possesses a superior level of talent, experience, and technology that will help Conversica shape the future of work for any enterprise. I’m thrilled to welcome Peter and Mark as we scale Conversica in 2020 and beyond and deliver on our vision to build the largest augmented workforce in the world.”

Peter Maloney has more than 25 years of strategic financial management and business leadership experience, including 18 years of executive leadership for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. Previously, Maloney served as Jobvite’s Chief Financial Officer, where he was responsible for leading business and financial strategy, driving the company’s business model and growth from an SMB-focus to more of a Mid-market and Enterprise focus. Prior to that he stewarded E2Open through an IPO. Maloney joins Conversica’s management team to strategically lead its finance and operations and optimize Conversica for success and future sustained, profitable growth.

“Intelligent Automation is primed for exponential growth. I see a tipping point for enterprises to utilize IVAs across all business operations. Conversica pioneered the category of Intelligent Virtual Assistants with more than a decade of experience building out our platform. We understand the challenges that sales, alliance, marketing, and customer success teams face with scaling and personalizing any business, regardless of the economic climate,” said Peter Maloney, CFO of Conversica. “Our Intelligent Virtual Assistants revolutionize the very nature of how business gets done. I look forward to creating this future with Conversica.”

Dedicated to customers and partners’ success, Mark Jancola has more than 20 years of engineering, product, and business leadership. Most recently, Jancola served as Executive Vice President, Engineering & Operations at Apptio, where he built the team, the products, and the operations necessary for Apptio to go from startup to one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in history and ultimately through a successful IPO. In his new role, Jancola will be responsible for Conversica’s overall technical strategy and engineering operations, focusing on how to use applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to strengthen Conversica’s platform and applications.

“I was drawn to Conversica for two reasons — The enormous potential of the company’s technology to solve real business problems and the alignment of the leadership’s core values with my own,” said Mark Jancola, CTO and Vice President, Engineering of Conversica. “I am passionate about building an empowered, continuously learning culture where people challenge each other in a positive way to deliver products and platforms that delight our customers. My goal is to enhance how we use applied AI to strengthen Conversica’s key offerings, and I’m excited to help the company transform through the next stages of growth and operational maturity.”

“The common theme with Peter and Mark is that these are executives who have guided companies to very large outcomes,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO. “Get ready for some game-changing announcements in 2021 as a direct result of these two.”

Conversica’s Intelligent Automation Platform — a powerful combination of Conversational AI, Deep Learning, Decision and Policy management including action-taking process automation, is built on decades of experience. Powering more than three-quarters of a billion interactions between the IVA and people to date, the Intelligent Automation Platform has achieved an audited 98 percent accuracy rate in both properly interpreting a user’s intent and correctly taking the corresponding next-best-action. The Conversica Intelligent Automation Platform is the backbone behind Conversica’s range of IVA applications that engage in personalized, contextual, and highly valuable conversations with customers, with this accuracy at scale. Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants impact every stage of the revenue lifecycle covering both pre-sales and post-sales activities.

About Conversica

Conversica pioneered the category it operates within, providing Intelligent Virtual Assistants that help organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies year over year and ranked among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Fast Company’s most innovative AI companies. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners, Hollyport Capital and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

###





Conversica Media Contacts:

Deborah Mullan, Conversica

Director of Corporate Communications

deborah.mullan@conversica.com

Jessica Shapow, on behalf of Conversica

conversica@merrittgrp.com

