Agile Therapeutics Announces Virtual Investor/Analyst Day on Monday, September 21, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Company to Present Twirla® Commercial Plan



Webcast Scheduled from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor/Analyst Day on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EDT.

Members of the Agile Therapeutics senior management team and an industry key opinion leader will provide an overview of the Twirla® commercial program, including planned launch activities, marketing initiatives and managed care strategy.

Scheduled speakers include:

Al Altomari , Agile Therapeutics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

, Agile Therapeutics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Reilly , Agile Therapeutics Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

, Agile Therapeutics Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Whelan , Agile Therapeutics Vice President of Sales and Market Access

, Agile Therapeutics Vice President of Sales and Market Access Amy Welsh , Agile Therapeutics Vice President of Marketing

, Agile Therapeutics Vice President of Marketing Dr. David Portman, MD, FACOG, OB/GYN and Agile Therapeutics Consultant

Those interested in attending can click the RSVP link in the Events & Presentations page of the ‘Investors’ section of the Agile Therapeutics website or by clicking here .

A live audio webcast of the presentation with accompanying slides can be accessed by visiting ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher .

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com