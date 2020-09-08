Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that executives from the Company, together with executives of Livongo, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern
  • Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study and Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms for 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Patrick Feeley
914-265-7925
pfeeley@teladochealth.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stenrud
pr@teladochealth.com
860-491-8821

 

