MannKind Corporation Participating at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diabetes and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating at upcoming conferences. Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference - Fireside Chat on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm (EDT)

2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference - Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 8:40 am - 9:10 am (EDT)

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit – Fireside Chat on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:50 am - 11:30 am (EDT)

Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentations from the News & Events section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com . The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

