Carla Cativa elected MPLA 2nd Provincial Secretary

Menongue, ANGOLA, September 8 - With 115 votes in favour, corresponding to 84.6 percent of the total votes, 16 against, four blank votes and one void vote, the participants in the 8th Ordinary Meeting elected this Monday, Carla Maria Domingas Cativa, as the Second Provincial Secretary of MPLA in Cuando Cubango. ,

Carla Maria Domingos Cativa was elected by 136 members of the organisation and replaces José Martins, who held the post for two years.

In statements to the press after her election, Carla Cativa thanked the confidence placed on her, recognising that political challenges at provincial and country level are tending to rise, looking at the current challenges as well as the electoral challenges of 2022.

The political leader said that Cuando Cubando has difficulties in mobility, but even so, MPLA militants are eager that there is still a lot of work ahead that will need the political will and selfless effort of all party members.