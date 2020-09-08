India Disposable Gloves Market Top Companies Analysis To growing at CAGR of 12.4% by 2025
High adoption of gloves in non-medical industries due to growing awareness about well-being and safety would drive the growth of the marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the India disposable gloves market highlights that the market is expected to reach $303 million by 2017, from $760 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups. In terms of volume, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2017.
Disposable gloves are widely used in the healthcare and food industries for protection from infections. It acts as a barrier between users and contaminations as well as infectious diseases. The disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food, chemical, oil & gas, and other industries for preventing cross-contamination. These gloves exhibit outstanding strength, dexterity, and comfort. In addition, these gloves provide chemical resistance and good grip to the users.
COVID-19 Scenario
1. There has been significant increase in demand for disposable gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic from the medical, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors for different purposes such as examination, experiment, treatment, and others.
2. Manufacturing activities have been accelerated by market players to meet the demand as sectors such as food and beverages and retail have adopted such gloves to ensure safety.
Neoprene gloves segment to register fastest growth through 2025
Among product types, the neoprene gloves segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.1% due to their increased demand in medical and non-medical industries (agriculture, chemical, oil & petrol refining, and cleaning & maintenance) coupled with rise in awareness about latex allergies. However, the natural gloves segment occupied more than half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, as they are less expensive than other products, and are therefore, widely used in the healthcare sector for protection against disinfectants and other harmful chemical agents. The report also analyzes other products including nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, polyethylene, and others.
Powdered glove segment to retain lion's share through 2025
Powdered disposable gloves segment garnered more than three-fifths share of the market in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the fact that these gloves are not only tear-resistant and non-sticky but also ubiquitously available in the Indian market at an affordable cost. However, non-powdered disposable gloves is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period because these are powder-free in nature, less messy, and prevent undesired chemical reactions during surgeries and examination procedures.
Medical applications segment to dominate the market through 2025
The medical application segment accounted for more than three-fifths share of the market in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of disposable gloves in surgical procedures and growing incidence of infectious diseases in India. However, the non-medical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% during 2018-2025 due to the growing awareness regarding safety and hygiene among the Indian populace.
Sales through online stores to grow at 14% CAGR through 2025
The sale of disposable gloves through online stores is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, owing to the surge in the number of online buyers in India and advancements in online payment technologies. However, the wholesaling and direct selling segment occupied more than 70% of the Indian market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance through 2025, as such platforms facilitate the purchase of large quantities of disposable gloves at lower prices.
The Major Key Players Are:
Ansell Limited
Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon)
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Semperit AG Holding
Medline Industries, Inc.
MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
RFB Latex Limited
Primus Gloves Private Limited
Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.
