Autolus Therapeutics to host Investor Conference Call to discuss AUTO3 data presented at ESMO and to participate in Banking conferences through September

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will host an investor conference call to discuss AUTO3 data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 and to participate in Banking conferences through September:



9 September 2020 – The company will participate in an analyst moderated group meeting at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference at 9.20 am EDT, 2.20 pm BST and will also host virtual one-on-one meetings. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at Autolus. An archived replay will be available for a period of 30 days after the conference.



– The company will present at the at 4.00 pm EDT, 9.00 pm BST and will also host virtual one-on-one meetings. 18 September 2020 – Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, along with the AUTO3 clinical team, will host an investor call and webcast at 8.00 am EDT, 1.00 pm BST to discuss a presentation related to its AUTO3 program, the company’s CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the Alexander study, a Phase 1/2 study in relapsed/ refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), during the ESMO conference. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to Autolus .



The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 652-5200 for U.S. and Canada callers or (412) 317-6060 for International callers. Please ask to be joined into the Autolus Therapeutics call. An archived replay will be available for a period of 12 months after the call.

22 September 2020 – The company will participate in a Q&A at the virtual JP Morgan CEO Series Investor Call at 11.00 am EDT, 4.00 pm BST.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

