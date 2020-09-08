Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,115 in the last 365 days.

Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Sol-Gel’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company and give a business update.  A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com. An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference
     
Speaker:   Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
Date:   September 15, 2020
Time:   10:00 AM ET
     
Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Fireside Chat
     
Speakers:   Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
    Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
    John Vieira, U.S. Head of Commercialization
Date:   September 17, 2020
Time:   8:40 AM ET

About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
+1-917-312-5998
lstern@soleburytrout.com

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in September

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.