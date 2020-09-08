Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,100 in the last 365 days.

Codexis to Present at Two Virtual Investment Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Pacific time).

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat format on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time).

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contact: 

LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain, 310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Codexis to Present at Two Virtual Investment Conferences in September

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.