BrainsWay to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

/EIN News/ -- CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Tuesday, September 22 at 1:40 PM ET.



Presentation Details:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Time: 1:40pm Eastern Time

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com .

