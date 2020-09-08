Evelo Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Management will host a fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .