Minitab to Unveil New, Powerful Solutions at Exclusive Virtual Event

Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- State College, PA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, today announced that for the first time ever, it will host a virtual launch event to introduce multiple new solutions to the market. These solutions, aimed at accelerating digital transformation, will help organizations achieve their business objectives better, faster and easier than ever before.  

More than ever, there is a greater demand for global collaboration, real-time access to data, and sharing immediate insights and results. Until now, the ability to “digitally transform” was complex and challenging. At the event, Minitab will introduce solutions that will empower organizations to accelerate their digital transformation, regardless of statistical or technical background. Harnessing the power of technology and Minitab’s innovation engine, Minitab’s new solutions will transform the way in which organizations collect, share, manage and analyze data, through easy-to-use software, clicks not code, best-in-class service, training and a global support network of digital transformation experts.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, LLC said: “Nearly 50 years ago, Minitab changed the way data analysis was performed and ignited a data-driven approach to operational improvement.  Once again, Minitab is leading the way in helping companies achieve business excellence through digital transformation.  At our virtual event, we will introduce our newest solutions, which will help organizations become even more efficient and accelerate growth by making data-driven decisions better, faster, easier – any time and anywhere.”

Registration is limited based on a first-come first-served basis. For North America and Europe, the event will take place on October 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. BST/4:30 p.m. CEST/14:30 UTC).  For Asia Pacific, the event will take place on October 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. HKT.

To learn more about the virtual event and register, please go to: https://info.minitab.com/resources/webinars/virtual-launch-event-acceleration-digital-transformation 

About Minitab

Minitab helps companies and institutions to spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Plus, a team of highly trained data analytic experts ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab Statistical Software, Minitab Workspace, Companion by Minitab, and Quality Trainer to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them. In 2017, Minitab acquired Salford Systems, a leading provider of advanced analytics which delivers a suite of powerful machine learning, predictive analytics and modeling capabilities.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

Joshua Zable
Minitab, LLC
814-238-3280
jzable@minitab.com

