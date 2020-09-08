Angola attends UN Conference on Trade and Development

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 8 - Angola is participating since Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, in the 67th Session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), aimed at maximizing trade and investment opportunities for developing countries and helping them to integrate into the world economy in an equitable manner. ,

The Angolan delegation is headed by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, Margarida Rosa da Silva Izata.

According to the diplomat, this session is taking place at a crucial moment when many uncertainties over the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDOs) are being observed, due to the combination of several factors, which include, among others, the persistence of inequalities in many areas, aggravated by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in African countries, which already face many challenges.

Ambassador Margarida Izata, speaking on behalf of the African Group at the opening session of UNCTAD, referred in particular to public external debt, the effects of climate change, the lack of digital infrastructure and weaknesses in public health systems, as well as inequalities in trade-related activities.

For the Angolan diplomat, this two-day session is also an opportunity for member states to consider efforts to date to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on trade transactions and gains made in promoting development in developing countries.

"It is through this session and other appropriate platforms that our partners are being mobilised on commitments to help developing countries meet the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic and its negative impact on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDOs) through Official Development Assistance (ODA)".

According to the Angolan Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, recent estimates of food security indicate that 73 million people in Africa suffer from acute food insecurity, an alarming situation that is being exacerbated by the current Covid-19 crisis, due to its direct impact on trade and commercial logistics, as well as production and value chains, aggravated by administrative measures imposed by governments, such as blockades, travel restrictions and physical distancing.