Breast Imaging Market to reach US $6,563.6 million by 2028- Global Insights on Trends, Size, Macroeconomic Indicators, Key Stakeholders, Growth Opportunities, PESTLE Analysis and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America currently holds the majority of the market share. Asia Pacific breast imaging market is anticipated to witness highest growth rate owing to rising government policies for the betterment of healthcare facilities across the region

The "Global Breast Imaging Market, by Technology (Ionizing Technology, Non-Ionizing Technology), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Breast Care Centers, Other End Users), Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global breast imaging market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global breast imaging market have been studied in detail.

The global breast imaging market was valued at USD 2,978.7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The global market growth is attributed to advancement in technology, rising breast cancer cases coupled with increasing screening procedures. The emerging economies particularly India, and China are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the forecast period.

North America currently holds the largest share in Breast Imaging market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic disorder in this region is significantly higher than the global average, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of this region.

Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of governments supportive policies to improve the healthcare system and economic developments happening across the emerging economies such as India, and China among others.

The scope of the report is segmented into technology, and end-users. Based on the technology, the breast imaging market is sub segmented into ionizing technology, and non-ionizing technology. Based on the end-users, the breast imaging market is sub segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, breast care centers, and other end users.

The prominent players operating in global breast imaging market are striving to strengthen their product portfolios, and using numerous strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches in order to take competitive place in the global market. For instance, on 20th June 2019; Hologic, Inc. announced to acquire French based SuperSonic Imagine ultrasound medical imaging company. Some of the prominent players in breast imaging market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, CMR Naviscan, SonoCiné, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, Dilon Medical Technologies, Inc., Carestream Health among other prominent players.

