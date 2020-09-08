President congratulates Brazil on 198 years of Independence

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 8 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Monday congratulated Brazil for 198 years of its Independence, marked Friday ,

The congratulation note were sent through a message to the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, reads a communiqué from the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the Angolan Head of State.

According to the document, the Angolan statesman wished the Brazilian counterpart "good health and personal well-being" and stressed the "solid historical relations" that the two countries have been developing "in a substantially fruitful way for around 45 years.

João Lourenço also highlights "the strong ties of cooperation, friendship, culture and other actions of diverse kind that have allowed the two countries to obtain mutually satisfactory results in the exchange plan translated into four decades of bilateral relations".

The note stressed that the Angolan president wished the Brazilian people "the greatest successes in building the increasingly powerful nation that Brazil has become.