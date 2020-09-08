Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,142 in the last 365 days.

President congratulates Brazil on 198 years of Independence

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 8 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Monday congratulated Brazil for 198 years of its Independence, marked Friday ,

 

 

The congratulation note were sent through a message to the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, reads a communiqué from the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the Angolan Head of State.

 

According to the document, the Angolan statesman wished the Brazilian counterpart "good health and personal well-being" and stressed the "solid historical relations" that the two countries have been developing "in a substantially fruitful way for around 45 years.

 

João Lourenço also highlights "the strong ties of cooperation, friendship, culture and other actions of diverse kind that have allowed the two countries to obtain mutually satisfactory results in the exchange plan translated into four decades of bilateral relations".

 

The note stressed that the Angolan president wished the Brazilian people "the greatest successes in building the increasingly powerful nation that Brazil has become.

 

,

You just read:

President congratulates Brazil on 198 years of Independence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.